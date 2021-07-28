Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.39 Million

Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $547.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $571.00 million and the lowest is $538.70 million. Itron posted sales of $509.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 356.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.96. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

