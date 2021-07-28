Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.77

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.77 and traded as high as C$9.34. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 1,089,532 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IVN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 39.17, a current ratio of 42.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.17 billion and a PE ratio of 711.54.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.1895716 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

