Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Up 223.4% in July

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 223.4% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,464,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,669,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1,153.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80,022 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3,543.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSML stock opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $73.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

