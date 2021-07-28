JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.54 and last traded at $69.00. Approximately 558,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,627,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

The stock has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

