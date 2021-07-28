JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 934 ($12.20). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 930.40 ($12.16), with a volume of 839,991 shares changing hands.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,072.50 ($14.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 925.74.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, with a total value of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

About JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

