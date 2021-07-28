Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Disco Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Disco in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

DSCSY opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.29.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

