Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MercadoLibre, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MercadoLibre in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

MELI stock opened at $1,580.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,096.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,464.77. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $808,287,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

