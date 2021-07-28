Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.23. 3,507,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,770,036. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

