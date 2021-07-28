Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.81.
Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.23. 3,507,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,770,036. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Further Reading: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.