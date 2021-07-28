Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€2.31” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.31 ($2.72) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.69 ($3.17).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.45 ($2.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

