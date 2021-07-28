Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€8.50” Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 24.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.69 ($11.40).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Wednesday, hitting €11.20 ($13.18). The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €11.32. Metro has a 1 year low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. The company has a market cap of $33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

