JMP Securities Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb (NYSE:CB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $190.00. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

NYSE:CB opened at $169.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.05. Chubb has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

