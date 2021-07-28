Jobchain (JOB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $213,837.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and $213,837.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,076,758,293 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

