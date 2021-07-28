John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.56

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and traded as low as $37.52. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 27,691 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,465,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 62,835 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $746,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

