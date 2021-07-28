John R. Chiminski Sells 11,137 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,259,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.51. 579,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,096. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $208,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.0% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 86,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Catalent by 15.1% during the second quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 528,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,183,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Catalent by 31.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

