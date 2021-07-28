John R. Chiminski Sells 11,137 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,259,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Catalent stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.51. 579,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,096. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
