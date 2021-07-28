Jonathan Bourgoine Sells 1,250 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $406,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Bourgoine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 24,508 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $7,908,731.60.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.09. The stock had a trading volume of 582,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,426. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STMP. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 404.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

