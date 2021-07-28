Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for about 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 186,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

JLL traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.54. 6,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,162. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.30. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $212.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

