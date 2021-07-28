Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $212.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $212.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
