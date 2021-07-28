Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 52-Week High at $214.06

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $214.06 and last traded at $213.25, with a volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.48.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $55,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
