Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 52-Week High at $214.06

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $214.06 and last traded at $213.25, with a volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $55,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

