JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,100 Price Target

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) received a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

BATS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,738 ($35.77) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,783.93. The company has a market capitalization of £62.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84.

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16 shares of company stock worth $43,973.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

