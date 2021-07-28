JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,100 Price Target

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) received a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.
BATS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
BATS stock opened at GBX 2,738 ($35.77) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,783.93. The company has a market capitalization of £62.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.