JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,747,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.96. The stock has a market cap of $459.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

