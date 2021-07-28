JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,250.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOG. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,953.11.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,530.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.