JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IDRSF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Idorsia stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

