JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and stock remained flat at $$0.44 during trading on Wednesday. 13,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,085. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail; corporate and private banking; asset management; treasury; capital markets; and other services primarily in Greece; and Central and Southeastern Europe. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

