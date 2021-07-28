JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF)

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $2.15 target price on Línea Directa Aseguradora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS:LNDAF remained flat at $$2.15 on Wednesday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

