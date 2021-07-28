JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.
Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.90. 117,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.17. The company has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
