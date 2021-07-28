JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.90. 117,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.17. The company has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

