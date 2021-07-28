Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Raised to “Buy” at MKM Partners

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. 220,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,133. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.38. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 122,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.