Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Down to $27.64

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.64, but opened at $26.32. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 75,167 shares.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,694.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,728,000 after purchasing an additional 85,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,879,000 after purchasing an additional 195,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,166,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 195,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

