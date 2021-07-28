Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Shares Up 0.4%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.47. 342,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 92,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Several research firms recently commented on TKAYY. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

