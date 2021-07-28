Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Update

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the June 30th total of 266,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of JENGQ opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.07. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $26.73.
About Just Energy Group
