Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Update

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the June 30th total of 266,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of JENGQ opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.07. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions.

