K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$45.00. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$45.00, with a volume of 43,252 shares trading hands.

KBL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. K-Bro Linen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.13.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$480.47 million and a PE ratio of 54.35.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.