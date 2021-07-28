Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires 3,175 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.0% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.1% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 90.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $687,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.08. 270,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,331,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.39. The stock has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

