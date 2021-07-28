Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.59. 81,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,741. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $63.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51.

