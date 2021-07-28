Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires New Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned about 0.69% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $909,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,301,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,101,000.

Shares of SCHJ stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $51.26. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,103. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $54.98.

