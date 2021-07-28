Kaizen Financial Strategies Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 56,291 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,194,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 994,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,653,000 after purchasing an additional 152,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.03. 17,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,283. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.54.

