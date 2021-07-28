Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases New Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,548,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $360,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 53,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,056. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.