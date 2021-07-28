Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 4,860 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.15. 3,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,327. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

