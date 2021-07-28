Kaizen Financial Strategies Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kaizen Financial Strategies trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $99.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,737.41. 167,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,453.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,687.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,729.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

