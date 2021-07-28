Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

KCLI stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $419.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $122.33 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.