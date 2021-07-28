Karen K. Mcginnis Buys 15,000 Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ABSI traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. 1,213,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,090. Absci Corp has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.