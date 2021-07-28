KARMA Trading Down 86.9% Over Last Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 71.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $4.21 million and $1,935.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KARMA has traded down 86.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005719 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00074554 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

