Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 43,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 333,830 shares.The stock last traded at $11.90 and had previously closed at $11.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $963.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 37,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $7,662,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 54.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.