Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €850.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €880.00 ($1,035.29) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €790.00 ($929.41) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €804.27 ($946.20).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of EPA KER traded down €16.10 ($18.94) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €731.20 ($860.24). 132,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €738.67.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.