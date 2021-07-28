KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vroom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of -20.48. Vroom has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,982,774 shares of company stock worth $86,562,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,398 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Vroom by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vroom by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vroom by 50,043.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,320 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at $112,769,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

