KeyCorp Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,750.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,500.79.

SHOP stock opened at $1,555.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,392.23. The company has a market capitalization of $193.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

