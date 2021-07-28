KeyCorp Increases Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $75.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

