KeyCorp Weighs in on The RealReal, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for The RealReal in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

REAL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

REAL stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.41.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 9.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The RealReal news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $42,337.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $54,021.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,191. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

