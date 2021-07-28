Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.710-$3.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE KRC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.68. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.