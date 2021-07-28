Kimball International (KBAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Kimball International has set its Q3 guidance at ($0.03) EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million.

Get Kimball International alerts:

KBAL stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $462.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KBAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.