Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stake Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118,113 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.25% of Kinross Gold worth $20,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.