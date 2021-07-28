Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KNBWY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 38,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,049. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.89. Kirin has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

